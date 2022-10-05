KCR national party launch: CM arrives at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad; crucial meeting to begin shortly

Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao will launch a national political party, Bharata Rashtriya Samithi, at 1:19 pm on Wednesday during a conclave of party leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and district level coordinators at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

This move will make the TRS, which was launched in April, 2000, a national party.

On the occasion, over 280 party executive members, MLAs, and MPs will pass a resolution to merge the TRS with the Bharata Rashtriya Samithi (BRS). KCR will then speak about his plans and the role he intends to play in national politics.

JD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who arrived in Hyderabad Tuesday night along with 20 of his party MLAs, will be present at Telangana Bhavan when KCR launches the party. Two MPs belonging to Tamil Nadu’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have also arrived at Telangana Bhavan.

KCR has already reached Telangana Bhavan and met Kumaraswamy and the two VCK MPs. The crucial meeting in which the resolution to launch BRS will begin shortly.