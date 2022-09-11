Ending speculation, KCR says will float national party soon

Ending speculations, Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, on Sunday said he is going to launch a national party soon, and the work to formulate its policies is going on.

“There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of Telangana movement,” an official release from KCR’s office said.

“Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place,” the release added.

KCR has been eyeing a larger role in national politics and is looking to rally the support of like-minded regional parties. He met former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon, in a follow-up to their earlier meeting in Bengaluru in May. According to insiders, the two discussed the current scenario in national politics and other issues after lunch.

Last month, KCR had met his Bihar counterpart and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar in Patna, where he called for a “BJP-mukt Bharat”. In May, he had also visited Delhi and Chandigarh, apart from Bengaluru. Some of his discussions with regional leaders have focused on keeping the Congress out of any federal alliance, sources said.

According to TRS functionaries, while some regional leaders are on board with KCR on this proposal, some are not so sure. KCR is also seeking the support of the Left parties, civil society, and intellectuals. Last week, he met CPI(M)’s state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, former MLA Julakanti Rangareddy and the party’s central committee member Cherupalli Sitaramulu. The discussions went on for about an hour.