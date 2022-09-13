KCR: Modi govt out to loot farmers, grab their land

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao went all out against the Centre while speaking in the Assembly Monday.

Opposing the Centre’s power reforms and the directive to install smart meters at agricultural pumps, he said the BJP-led government and their local leaders were misleading people by saying that those were good power reforms.

“In reality, the Narendra Modi government just wants to loot farmers, grab their land and give to private entrepreneurs,” he said.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will pass a resolution in the Assembly Tuesday against the Centre’s power reforms. A second resolution will be passed appealing to the Centre to name the new Parliament building in the honour of B R Ambedkar.

The CM also raised the issue of the Centre asking the state government to dispose of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

“I have received several letters from the Centre asking to sell the TSRTC. It even offered Rs 1,000 crore as an incentive. The BJP wants to hand over power and farm sectors to a handful of industrialists. The Centre is selling all properties and now wants the state to follow in its footsteps,” he said.

“Due to the Centre’s arrogant and unethical tactics that are an assault on democracy, I feel that the BJP government has just 20 more months left. BJP has never won 50 per cent vote share and they are running the Centre on just 36 per cent votes. The BJP rule is temporary. Many, including Hitler and Mussolini, have lost power. When power makes you arrogant and you behave as you like, time brings you down,” he said.

He also accused the Modi government of doing injustice to Telangana in several aspects related to the AP Reorganisation Act. “None of the assurances given to Telangana during the state bifurcation have been fulfilled,” he said.

Accusing the Centre of behaving in an arrogant and autocratic manner, he said: “I was the first Chief Minister to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly. I called him a fascist ruler of this country. I am not afraid even though this government tries to suppress the voice of anyone who speaks out against it. There is no qualitative debate in Parliament.”