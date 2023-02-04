KCR to address rally in Maharashtra, first one outside Telangana since party’s name change

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is all set to address a public meeting at Nanded in Maharashtra Sunday evening, the second one after the public meeting at Khammam on January 18 and the first outside the state after the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

The venue: Bhokar in Nanded district. KCR is likely to speak about the farmer-friendly policies of his government being implemented in Telangana. The BRS is making efforts to mobilise people, especially the Telugu-speaking people living across the Telangana border, to attend the public meeting. Banners and signboards of BRS and KCR have been put up at the venue where a huge tent has been erected to accommodate those who attend the public meeting.

Meanwhile, after a fire incident at the new secretariat in the wee hours Friday, there is a question mark over the inauguration. Earlier, the CM was supposed to inaugurate the new secretariat complex February 17 and then hold a public meeting at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad. The CM has invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, JD(U) National President Lalan Singh as representative of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Dr B R Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar among other dignitaries to attend it.

However, the BRS government has not issued any statement on the extent of the fire at the new secretariat and whether it would be inaugurated as per schedule. The public meeting at Khammam held on January 18 was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and CPI National General Secretary D. Raja.

On Saturday, speaking in the Legislative Assembly during the Budget session, Telangana’s IT Minister K T Rama Rao, son of KCR, gave a hint at what KCR might say during his Nanded address. KTR said that the whole country was enthused by KCR’s promise of “ab ki baar kisan sarkar” (this time, a government for farmers).

KTR said that the entire nation is looking towards Telangana and the people are looking up to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his leadership. He said that no other CM of any state did so much for development of the agriculture sector as did KCR. He said that the entire country is looking at Telangana government’s farmer-friendly Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power supply and provision of sufficient water for the farming community, as a model.