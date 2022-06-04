KCR lists out state’s achievements, says GSDP doubled in 8 yrs+

TELANGANA HAS doubled its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from Rs 5,05,849 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 11,54,860 crore in 2021-22, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said.

On the occasion of the 9th Telangana Formation Day Thursday, the Chief Minister said the statehood was achieved with the sacrifices of its people, and it was built with the same spirit. After unfurling the Tricolour and singing the national anthem at his office-cum-residence, KCR drove to the Telangana Martyrs Memorial to pay tributes.

The Chief Minister said since it was formed, Telangana has registered qualitative growth in agriculture, irrigation, power, education and health. “In 2014-15, the state’s per capita income was Rs 1,24,104. It increased to Rs 2,78,833 in 2021-2022,” he said.

When the state was formed, he said, the installed power generation capacity was only 7,778 MWs. With the efforts put in by the state government, the installed capacity now stands at 17,305 MWs. “In the past eight years, in solar power, the state government had increased its capacity from a mere 74 MWs to 4,478 MWs, which is a record in itself. The Telangana state stood first in the country in per capita power consumption,” he said.

In education, the state government has taken up development works in all schools in a phased manner at a cost of Rs 7,289 crore, he said.

In his speech, KCR also said that in the last eight years, 1.33 lakh government job vacancies were filled. The government is filling up about 91,142 government vacancies in one go; 11,103 contract employees who were working for a long time were regularised on humanitarian consideration, the CM said. “An additional 80,039 vacancies are going to be filled with the new recruits. The state stood as an ideal state by recruiting 2,24,142 government jobs,” he said.

“With strict financial prudence and perfect planning, we could increase our revenue resources,” KCR said.