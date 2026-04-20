KCR’s appearance at public meeting days before daughter Kavitha’s party launch creates buzz in Telangana

BRS leader and former chief minister has largely stayed away from public events since the party’s 2023 election defeat

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadApr 20, 2026 09:31 PM IST
KCRKCR arrived in Jagtial to a grand welcome and held an hour-long meeting with local leaders as well as those who arrived from Karimnagar district. (Express Photo)
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After having largely stayed away from public events since the Bharat Rashtra Samiti’s loss in the 2023 Assembly elections, party supremo and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao attended a big party event in Jagtial on Monday, with other party leaders saying his appearance came as a morale boost to the cadre.

The event, Praja Ashirvada Sabha, was attended by hundreds of BRS supporters and leaders.

KCR arrived in Jagtial to a grand welcome and held an hour-long meeting with local leaders as well as those who arrived from Karimnagar district. He went to the Vivekananda Stadium to address the public meeting.

Former Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy, who had quit the party a few days ago and joined the BRS, and many former Congress workers who also switched parties, were welcomed by KCR.

The sudden announcement that KCR would attend the public meeting had created a buzz. To ensure the Jagtial public meeting is held in a grand manner, BRS working president K T Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao made extensive arrangements and mobilised the cadre.

Harish Rao said efforts are being launched to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and reclaim lost political ground. BRS leaders pointed to the large number of farmers and women from north Telangana attending the public meeting and said that KCR and BRS were still very popular with people, expressing confidence that the party would bounce back.

The event comes five days ahead of a scheduled public meeting by KCR’s daughter, K Kavitha, in which she is expected to announce the launch of her new political party. It also comes amid speculation that the BRS may change back to its earlier name, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

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