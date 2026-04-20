KCR’s appearance at public meeting days before daughter Kavitha’s party launch creates buzz in Telangana

KCR arrived in Jagtial to a grand welcome and held an hour-long meeting with local leaders as well as those who arrived from Karimnagar district. (Express Photo)

After having largely stayed away from public events since the Bharat Rashtra Samiti’s loss in the 2023 Assembly elections, party supremo and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao attended a big party event in Jagtial on Monday, with other party leaders saying his appearance came as a morale boost to the cadre.

The event, Praja Ashirvada Sabha, was attended by hundreds of BRS supporters and leaders.

KCR arrived in Jagtial to a grand welcome and held an hour-long meeting with local leaders as well as those who arrived from Karimnagar district. He went to the Vivekananda Stadium to address the public meeting.