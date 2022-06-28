KCR inaugurates tech hub, says next big breakthrough in startup innovation to come from Hyderabad

Inaugurating the T-hub 2.0 (Technology Hub), the second edition of the innovation and business incubator, at Raidurg here on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the next big breakthrough in startup innovation will soon come from Hyderabad.

Principal Secretary, IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan said that the idea of T-hub was first launched in 2015 when startups were facing challenges as they could not afford to hire big office spaces in the IT corridor and Cyberabad.

“At that time we had decided to set up a facility that offered office space at affordable rates and the first T-hub was established at IIIT,” Ranjan said. “After seven years of creating T-Hub, there is a growing demand for more incubator spaces and we decided to build T-hub 2.0. It is five times bigger, and the building and facilities are state of the art and modern. We were encouraged by the fact that T-hub has already supported nearly 1,100 startups,’’ he said.

The CM said that when Telangana state was formed in 2014, the TRS government had taken a decision to encourage innovation and enterprenership in a big way. “Today, I can proudly say we have created a world-class entity at T-Hub to promote enterprenuership and innovation,’’ he said.

The CM asked officials and his son K T Rama Rao who is IT, Industries, and Municipal Administration minister, to concentrate on developing infrastructure so that the city will be able to sustain the rapid growth in the near future. The CM assured CEOs of several IT companies who petitioned on several issues that they would be resolved soon.

From July 1, more than 200 startups from the previous T-Hub building will move to the new building while several venture capitalists have booked spaces in the building. The new and exclusive T-hub 2.0 built at the cost of Rs 400 crores has been designed by the Korean company Spaces. The 10-storey facility resembles a spaceship. It will provide office spaces for at least 4,000 startups. Plug and play spaces have been created for venture capitalists and corporations.

“Young innovators will be able to accelerate growth and get funding from here. The entire 10 floors of T-hub 2.0 will be operational in the next one year,’’ Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, said.

The Telangana State Innovation Cell will set up full-fledged offices in the building. CII is likely to set up its Centre of Entrepreneurship and Innovation here. The Government of India’s startup India initiative will have their office and DST sanctioned Atal Innovation Mission centre will also be housed in the building.