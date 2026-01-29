KCR, former Telangana CM, is summoned for questioning in phone tapping case

The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged tapping of phones when the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government was in power in Telangana has issued a notice to party supremo and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to appear and record his statement in the case.

SIT officials visited KCR’s residence at Nandi Nagar in Banjara Hills to serve the notice under CrPC 160. This is the first time KCR has been summoned by the SIT, which has already recorded statements of his son K T Rama Rao and nephews T Harish Rao and Joginipally Santosh Kumar.

The current Congress government has accused the BRS administration of snooping on rivals and conspiring to ensure a BRS victory for the third time in Telangana. According to the SIT probing the case, some officers of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) had formed a coterie and mounted illegal surveillance of political rivals to serve the then BRS government and some of its top leaders.