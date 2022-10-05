KCR forays into national politics with Bharat Rashtra Samithi — 5 key developments

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday rechristened Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), the ruling party in the state, as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

On the occasion, over 280 party executive members, MLAs, and MPs passed a resolution to merge the TRS with the BRS. While addressing the media, KCR read out the resolution and announced that the party’s general body meeting unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi was founded on April 27, 2001, by KCR seeking a separate state opining that people living in Telangana region were being categorically discriminated against within the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh.

In the first assembly election held soon after the formation of Telangana, TRS, helmed by KCR, emerged as the single largest party winning 63 seats in the 119-member House.

Before the launch of BRS, KCR met several national leaders, belonging to various political parties, in the past few months, calling for Opposition unity.

Here are five important points on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi:-

1) The Bharat Rashtra Samithi was launched on the occasion of Dasara at exactly 1.19 pm on Wednesday, which the party said was an “auspicious time”, after a resolution to merge the TRS with the BRS was passed at the party’s general body meeting held at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

2) According to sources, the party would field candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from several states. KCR is said to be keen on preparing a plan of action for the welfare and upliftment of the farming community and comprehensive roadmaps for Dalits and for promoting communal harmony and tolerance in the country.

టీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ పార్టీ సర్వసభ్య సమావేశంలో మాట్లాడుతున్న పార్టీ అధినేత, ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కల్వకుంట్ల చంద్రశేఖర్ ‌రావు. TRS Party President and CM Sri K Chandrashekar Rao speaking at the party’s general body meeting at Telangana Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/YfW1kr1CF5 — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) October 5, 2022

3) A JD(S) functionary, who arrived in Hyderabad with former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy for the function, told news agency PTI that the new outfit would be a “conglomeration of various regional parties,” that are fighting the BJP in their respective states.

4) In a letter to the Election Commission, the general secretary of TRS stated that necessary amendments have been made to the party constitution to change the name of the outfit to Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

5) KCR’s move becomes more significant as it followed the announcement of the schedule for Munugode bye-election. The polling is scheduled to be held on November 3 and votes would be counted on November 6.