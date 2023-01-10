KCR plans big meeting in Khammam on eve of PM Modi’s Hyderabad visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-day tour of Hyderabad on January 19, Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi party president K Chandrashekar Rao will hold a massive public meeting in Khammam town on January 18. The Prime Minister, who is scheduled to launch various developmental projects, is also set to address a rally at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on the same day.

On Monday, party leaders from Khammam, including minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MP Nama Nageswara Rao, met with the chief minister at his official residence Pragathi Bhavan. The Khammam meeting will be the first public meeting for the party after rechristening itself as Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Coinciding with PM Modi’s visit, KCR has decided to send invitations to chief ministers of Delhi, Punjab, and Kerala, apart from SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy to grace his meeting. The party is eying a massive crowd of over 2 lakh supporters for the first public meeting of BRS.

During PM Modi’s first visit to the state this year, he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, apart from laying the foundation for the doubling of tracks between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar, estimated at Rs 1,231 crore. He will also inaugurate the modernisation works of Secunderabad railway station for Rs 700 crore, besides kicking off works on a wagon workshop at Kazipet near Warangal estimated at Rs 521 crore.