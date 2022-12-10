KCR lays stone for 31-km Airport Express Metro in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao laid the foundation stone for the Airport Express Metro on Friday, a day after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) officially got renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The 31-km-long metro, which will cost the state government Rs 6,250 crore, will connect the IT corridor at Mindspace from Raidurg Metro station with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. Hyderabad Metro MD N V S Reddy said that the airport metro will have very advanced features. The corridor is expected to be completed in three years.

The Airport Express Metro will provide hassle-free 26-minute ride along the Outer Ring Road. Airport metro stations will be equipped with closed circuits, which means that the platform gates will open only when the train arrives. There will be nine stations from Rayadurgam up to the Airport and there will be separate lines for cargo and passengers.

After laying the foundation stone, the CM said: “Hyderabad is growing faster than other cities in the country. In view of the future needs of Hyderabad, metro project from Mindspace to the Airport is being undertaken by the state government… Metro is the only way to avoid pollution and traffic congestion,’’ he said.

Later, the CM reached Telangana Bhavan and formally launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and hoisted the new flag. KCR also signed the official letter of the party. Addressing the party leaders, KCR said he will hold a public meeting in Delhi on December 14 and inaugurate the BRS party office. “The next central government will be that of the farmers. It will be a sarkar of the farmers, abki baar kisan sarkar,’’ he said. “We will replicate Telangana model of development across the country, and protect the Constitution and the federal spirit. We are working on national policies regarding irrigation and drinking water, agriculture, economy, environment, and other issues,’’ he said.