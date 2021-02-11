Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao likens protesters to ‘dogs’, Oppn hits back

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday kicked up a storm after he asked a section of people, including women, to leave his public meeting and likened them to “dogs”. Rao was in Nalgonda district to lay the foundation stone for several irrigation schemes.

The incident occurred during a meeting in the Nagarjunasagar Assembly segment, which is due for a bypoll after the death of TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah in December. The CM reportedly lost his cool when he was interrupted by a group of people who wanted to submit a representation and asked the police personnel present to take them out of the venue.

“Take the papers from them. Now that you have given the memo, please leave,” Rao said.

“If you want to stay, please be calm or leave peacefully. No one will be disturbed by your antics…we have seen a lot of this drama. There are several dogs like you. Please leave. Police, take them out,” he added.

Telangana CM calls women at Nagarjuna Sagar public meeting as Dogs.Don’t forget all those women standing there are the reason you sit in that position Change Your words reflect your attitude. Don’t forget this is a democracyDont forget they are our bosses!Appologize Chandrasekar pic.twitter.com/IrRTmBY3Cw — Manickam Tagore .B?????????????? ??????.? (@manickamtagore) February 10, 2021

Responding to the incident, Manickam Tagore, the AICC in-charge for Telangana, sought an apology from Rao. “Telangana CM calls women at Nagarjuna Sagar public meeting as Dogs. Don’t forget all those women standing there are the reason you sit in that position Change Your words to reflect your attitude. Don’t forget this is a democracy. Don’t forget they are our bosses! Apologize Chandrasekar,” he wrote.

Tagore also said that representative of the public cannot speak ‘words of dictators’. “A man who holds position as people representative can’t speak the word of Dictators, arrogance must be punished, Arrogant must apologise,” he said.