Jagan poll outreach: MLAs at door, letter to beneficiaries

Ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a massive outreach programme targeting about 1.40 crore households which are said to have benefited from his government’s various welfare schemes.

As part of the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam (Our government at every doorstep)’ programme, MLAs, ministers of the YSRCP government and party leaders will over the next eight months visit beneficiaries in about 1.40 crore households across the state and hand over a letter from the Chief Minister, along with a booklet listing all the welfare schemes.

Jagan’s letter, which carries his signature, reads, “Did you receive the benefits? Have my good intentions reached you? Did you benefit from the changes in the administration and governance? I hope that people continue to bless the government.’’

Jagan come to power in a landslide win in 2019, riding a wave of goodwill as he completed over 3,000 km of a 100-day padyatra, during which he made nine key welfare promises, branded ‘Navaratnalu’, which included schemes for farmers and the homeless, and a job quota for youth of the state. In his letter to beneficiaries, Jagan claims that 95 per cent of these promises have been fulfilled.

Explained Welfare schemes in Andhra Around 1.40 crore of the 1.68 crore households in the state are covered by one or the other of the YSRCP government’s dozens of schemes. These include YSR Ammavodi (mothers receive Rs 13,000 a year to keep children in school); YSR Rythu Bharosa (farmers get Rs 13,500 a year); and YSR Cheyuta (SC/ST and backward community women aged 45-60 are eligible for annual cash aid of Rs 18,750).

Sources said the CM has reiterated that elected representatives have to take the latest exercise of seeking feedback seriously, and that he would seek independent reports from the field about the performance of MLAs and ministers.