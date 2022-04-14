Jagan govt to set up 2 junior colleges in each of state’s 650 mandals

As part of reforms in the education sector, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to establish two intermediate colleges in each mandal of the state’s 26 districts to provide students easy access to higher education.

Intermediate, or classes 11 and 12, is also known as junior college.

Education Department officials said one coeducational and one women’s intermediate college is in the process of being set up in each mandal. School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar said that at present many students have to travel long distances to attend government-run colleges.

Explained Allocating more With enrolment in government schools expected to go up, the state government has increased the budget from Rs 760 crore to Rs 960 crore to only provide school kits under a government scheme. The kit comprises cloth for three pairs of uniform, one pair of black shoes, two pairs of socks, prescribed textbooks, notebooks, a belt, bilingual textbooks, a Telugu-to-English dictionary, a sports T-shirt and shorts, sports shoes, and a school bag.

The process of setting up new intermediate colleges, or reorganising existing educational buildings, has been completed in 468 of 650 mandals, it is learnt.

Officials said that in line with the New Education Policy (NEP), the state government has upgraded infrastructure and created adequate classrooms for students and will start the process of setting up six types of schools in a phased manner, starting July this year. As per NEP, the six types of schools are satellite foundation schools (to offer two levels of pre-primary classes); foundation? schools (education up to class 2); foundation-plus schools (up to class 5); pre-high schools? (up to class 7); high schools (classes 3 to 10); high school-plus (from class 3 to class 12).