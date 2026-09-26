Is YSRCP going to ally with Left for local body polls? Meeting triggers speculation

Jagan also accepted an invitation from CPI leaders to participate in a round-table conference, to be held in Vijayawada on Saturday, on drought conditions in the state.

Even though the dates for local body elections in Andhra Pradesh are yet to be announced, there are whispers in the political circles that former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) may team up with Left parties to take on the Telugu Desam Party led-NDA.

What lent strength to the speculation was his meeting with senior CPI leaders on Thursday during which a host of issues were discussed.

Jagan also accepted an invitation from CPI leaders to participate in a round-table conference, to be held in Vijayawada on Saturday, on drought conditions in the state.