Is YSRCP going to ally with Left for local body polls? Meeting triggers speculation

Even though the dates for local body elections in Andhra Pradesh are yet to be announced, there are whispers in the political circles that former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) may team up with Left parties to take on the Telugu Desam Party led-NDA.
What lent strength to the speculation was his meeting with senior CPI leaders on Thursday during which a host of issues were discussed.
Jagan also accepted an invitation from CPI leaders to participate in a round-table conference, to be held in Vijayawada on Saturday, on drought conditions in the state.
CPI State Secretary G Eshwaraiah said the party, along with farmers’ organisations, has been taking up the drought issue and has invited Jagan to participate in the campaign. He said Jagan responded positively to joining public struggles on people’s issues.
He said the CPI also sought Jagan’s support on the SIR of electoral rolls, objecting to the “deletion of votes of people who had migrated for livelihood”. The CPI, he said, will extend support to Jagan who is seeking a CBI probe into the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment of teachers done under the current Chandrababu Naidu government.
Meanwhile, sources said, even as Jagan wants his YSRCP to prepare well for the upcoming local body elections, the party is struggling to find strong candidates.
At a meeting at the party office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the former CM directed the party’s regional coordinators to accelerate preparations for the local body elections, identify strong candidates early, and ensure that the party moves forward in a united and organised manner.
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He stressed that the process of identifying candidates should begin immediately and that strong, credible, and capable candidates should be fielded.
‘Avoid controversies’
Sources said that Jagan cautioned party leaders on selection of candidates, urging them to ensure that there were no controversies.
“Resolve internal issues through consultations. Decisions taken in candidate selection should also strengthen the party for future elections. Regional coordinators should speak to leaders at all levels, gather opinions from everyone concerned and hold multiple rounds of consultations before finalising candidate lists,’’ Jagan said.
Local leadership should be continuously monitored, strengthened and encouraged to work in coordination with party cadres, he said.
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Party leaders should go to every household and explain the welfare and governance initiatives implemented during the YSRCP government, while also raising the issues on which the present government had failed to deliver, he is believed to have told party workers.
The regional coordinators were instructed to closely supervise local units, resolve internal issues through consultations, strengthen booth- and grassroots-level leadership, and ensure that the organisation remains united throughout the election process.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More