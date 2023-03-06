‘Investments in green energy to make Andhra manufacturing hub of renewable energy products’: AP Chief Secretary

The Andhra Pradesh Government signed 352 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to investments worth Rs 13.05 lakh crore during the Global Investors’ Summit 2023 – Advantage Andhra Pradesh held in Visakhapatnam on March 3-4. The investments are together estimated to provide jobs to over 6 lakh people. Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Dr K S Jawahar Reddy discussed the developments in a chat with The Indian Express. Excerpts:

Investments worth thousands of crores have been announced, which projects do you think will come up first?

A major portion of the investments is in the green energy sector. We think projects involving the manufacturing of solar components will be the first to start, in 18-20 months, and that will also allow us to showcase and promote Andhra Pradesh as the manufacturing hub of solar and renewable energy products.

The state is set to become a pioneer in renewable energy and a hub of renewable energy storage. The necessary infrastructure for these industries is already coming up at various industrial clusters across the state. Projects in various sectors with investments worth about Rs 5 lakh crore are expected to be grounded in the next few months while others are long-term investments and we need to follow up on them till they come up.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the setting up of a committee to monitor the investments. What is the role of this committee?

The monitoring committee comprising the chief secretary, officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), and the special secretary for industries will ensure that the MoUs translate to projects on the ground. The committee members would be in constant touch with the investors to provide support and to help them set up their units. The committee will meet once a week to discuss and remove any hurdles faced by investors, and will ensure that paperwork is cleared as quickly as possible. Officials have been tasked to be in touch with the investors individually on a daily basis to understand their requirements and smoothen the process. From the state government’s side, we are willing to go all out to help the investors, and the aim is to ensure that these MoUs turn into reality as soon as possible.

Is there any special plan for Visakhapatnam which is going to be the executive capital?

The bigger plan is still in the embryonic stage. Ideally, we would like to develop the entire stretch from Visakhapatnam to Ichchapuram in Srikakulam along the coast with an industrial cluster every 50 km. We want to establish a premium business school like the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam. The state government is keen on setting up an IT park and a Centre of Excellence for emerging technologies. Some Telugus living in Singapore are in touch with Harvard University to establish a collaboration.

We intend to promote tourism in this area in a big way as there are a number of beautiful beaches along this stretch. The shifting of the executive capital is a long-term plan and will involve about Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 crore. We have to build a Raj Bhavan and secretariat and accommodation for officers. The chief minister may visit the city and work from here for a day or two every week as per his plan to shift here but the actual shifting of the executive capital will be long-term, and it may take place after the elections.

What is the Andhra Pradesh government working on priority now?

We have to connect the six existing ports and the four upcoming ones with the six-lane NH-16 to provide unrestricted access to the ports from all industrial clusters. The port highway, which is part of the NH-16, opens up a lot of opportunities for industrial development alongside the lanes. The development of a greenfield airport at Bhogapuram on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam is another priority. Apart from providing a connecting road to Visakhapatnam, we plan to build roads connecting it with the seaports in Srikakulam in the north. Decentralised development, with village secretariats taking governance to the doorstep, continues to remain a priority.