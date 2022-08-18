scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Interstate drug peddler from Goa held in Hyderabad

Priteesh Borkar was waiting for a customer at Habsiguda when he was caught. Police said he has been selling drugs in different parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the last eight years.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: August 18, 2022 12:44:49 pm
According to police, Borkar along with a contact named Manzoor Ahmed of Goa started procuring drugs such as ecstasy pills, LSD blots, MDMA and charas in bulk quantities from his suppliers (File)

A 36-year-old Goa-based interstate drug peddler was arrested in Hyderabad Wednesday, police said, adding that they recovered contraband narcotic substances such as two ecstasy pills, five LSD blots, four grams of MDMA, etc from his possession.

The arrested accused, Priteesh Narayan Borkar alias Babu alias Khali, a resident of Anjuna Bardez in Goa, was arrested by the officers of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Osmania University Police. Borkar came alone to Hyderabad on a bus and was waiting for a customer at Habsiguda when he was apprehended. About 166 of Borkar’s 600 customers were identified and others are being traced, G Chakravarthy, deputy commissioner of police (East Zone), told reporters.

According to police, Borkar along with a contact named Manzoor Ahmed of Goa started procuring drugs such as ecstasy pills, LSD blots, MDMA and charas in bulk quantities from his suppliers Tukaram Salgaonkar alias Nana, Vikas Naik alias Vicky, Ramesh Chowhan, Steve, Edwin Nunis and Sanja Gowekar. After buying at a lesser rate, he sold the same to his customers for higher rates.

Police also found out that he has been selling drugs in the Anjuna beach area and different parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the last eight years. Borkar was also caught red-handed by the Panjim Narcotics Department in 2014 and was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police said.

More from Hyderabad

The accused was remanded in judicial custody and further investigation is on. Hyderabad city police appealed to students and youngsters to not fall prey to drugs and requested the public to feel free and approach the police or pass information to the police on 9490616688 to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for a drug-free city.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 12:42:56 pm

