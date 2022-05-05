Interfaith couple attacked in Telangana, man stabbed to death

Tension prevailed in Telangana’s Marpally village after an interfaith couple was attacked Wednesday night, leaving the man dead.

The incident occurred near Mandal Revenue Office at Saroornagar in Hyderabad where B Nagaraju, 25, and his newly-wed wife Ashrin Sultana, 23, were attacked with an iron rod, allegedly by two members of the woman’s family.

As stunned passersby watched, one of the assailants took out a knife and stabbed Nagaraju several times, killing him on the spot. The entire incident was caught on nearby CCTV cameras. The woman was rushed to a hospital by passersby after the assailants fled. Police said that the couple, who belong to Marpally village, were in love for many years but the woman’s family opposed their relationship and had barred the woman from seeing him.

However, the couple, against the wishes of their family, got married at Arya Samaj on January 31 and moved to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh after facing threats from the woman’s family. Police said that they had come to Hyderabad only a week ago and had rented a house.