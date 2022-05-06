Inter-faith affair: Tension in Andhra town after student found dead

Tension gripped Gorantla town in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday, a day after a 20-year-old pharmacy student was found dead in a shed in an agriculture field, and her family and relatives alleged that she had been raped by the man she was having an affair with. The couple belonged to different faiths.

Though the first post-mortem report ruled out rape, protests alleging a police cover-up compelled the police to conduct a second post-mortem, which was carried out at Penukonda Government General Hospital on Friday. The second post-mortem also ruled out rape.

The girl’s parents and angry villagers, however, refused to accept the report and alleged that the government was trying to shield the accused.

G Tejasvi, a third-year pharmacy student studying at a college in Tirupati, and M Sadiq were allegedly in a relationship for three years and wanted to get married. On Wednesday, Sadiq allegedly picked Tejasvi up from Tirupati and they drove to Gorantla in his car. According to police, at about 5 pm, they reached a field in Mallappally village – it belongs to Sadiq’s friend – on the outskirts of Gorantla.

According to the police, Tejasvi wanted to discuss getting married immediately but Sadiq wanted to get his family’s consent. At about 8 pm, Sadiq stepped out to fetch food and allegedly went to his home in Gorantla. Phone call data shows that she called him several times, allegedly to inquire if he had spoken to his mother about their wedding, police said. According to Sadiq, she threatened to commit suicide if he did not get permission from his mother that night. When he returned after 10 pm, he allegedly found the door of the shed locked from inside and called the police.

According to Gorantla police, they first picked up Tejasvi’s parents and took them to the shed. “We broke open the door. She had hung herself with her dupatta. The body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem,” Gorantla police station inspector Jaya Naik said.

Though the post-mortem conducted on Thursday ruled out rape, Tejasvi’s parents, relatives and others staged protests outside Gorantla police station accusing the police of a cover-up. Tejasvi’s father G Gopi accused Sadiq of sexually exploiting his daughter, murdering her and making it look like suicide.

The second post-mortem on Friday also ruled out rape. “There is no indication that there was rape or gang rape. We have sent vaginal swabs for testing though. There is a very small injury on her left wrist. The only other injury is around her neck due to the hanging,” a doctor told the media.