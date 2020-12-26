Instant loan apps: Hyderabad police arrest three persons from Bengaluru call center

The Hyderabad police have arrested 14 persons till now from seven call centers located at Hyderabad, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru. (Representational Image)

The Hyderabad police arrested three persons from Bengaluru on Friday as part of its ongoing crackdown against digital lending platforms. Following the raids at Gurgaon and Hyderabad, the Cyber Crime police officials traced two call centers in the HSR Layout area of Bengaluru. These call centers employed 350 persons who harassed and humiliated clients who failed to repay loans.

As many as 27 cases are registered so far at Cyber Crime police station, Hyderabad. Dozens of similar cases are registered across the State and the investigation is ongoing. The police found 42 mobile applications used in offering instant microloans. All of them are being handled by four companies— Liufang Technologies Pvt Ltd, Pin Print Technologies Pvt Ltd, Hotful Technologies Pvt Ltd., and Nabloom Technologies Pvt Ltd.

“Till now 350 virtual accounts/bank accounts were recognized in Razorpay payment gateway relating to the above mentioned five companies and an approximate amount of Rs 87 crores were frozen in the said accounts,” said a press note.

The arrested persons were identified as K Eswar, admin of Anniu private limited, Madhusudhan, Senior Manager of Truthigh private limited, and Satish Kumar, manager of Truthigh private limited.

The four companies were found to be linked to the instant microloan apps used by the deceased in a suicide case registered in three police stations.

