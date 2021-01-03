Instant loan apps case: Man dies by suicide, fifth victim in Telangana

A 36-year-old man in Hyderabad allegedly ended his life Saturday, unable to bear the harassment and humiliation over nonpayment of instant loans availed through online apps. G Chandra Mohan, who worked as a supervisor at a supermarket, is the fifth victim from Telangana in the instant loans app case in less than a month.

He was found dead at his residence in Gundlapochampally. Based on a complaint from the family, the Petbasheerabad police have registered a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide), 420 (Cheating), 384 (extortion) of IPC apart from section 67 of IT Act.

Facing financial difficulties, Chandra Mohan had availed loans for Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh from various instant loan apps in the last several months. He had cleared the principal amount but was being forced to pay more in the name of additional charges. On Saturday, at around 11.30 am, he hanged himself in his room when his wife and three children were away. The family, upon their return, rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was then declared brought dead, said police.

The family members told police that he was depressed due to the harassment meted out to him for failing to give into the demands of loan app companies. The tele-callers repeatedly sent threats and humiliating messages to the family and their friends and relatives.

Sub-inspector D Mahesh of Petbasheerabad police told indianexpress.com that Chandra Mohan had availed loans from 11 instant loan apps and the police are in the process of probing their operations. “Chandra Mohan was in depression as he was regularly receiving 8 to 10 calls from loan apps. The family’s friends and relatives were also getting phone calls and enquiring with them. He had already repaid the principal loan amount with interest but was being forced to pay more towards other charges and penalties,” said the sub-inspector.

Asked if Chandra Mohan had earlier approached the police with a complaint of harassment from the loan apps, the SI said it was being examined. “The family members told us that he (Chandra Mohan) had undergone counseling once but we are not aware of that. We are investigating the matter. We will arrest and remand them(people behind the fraud) soon,” he added.

Earlier in December, Eddu Shrawan Yadav in Narsapur, Kirni Mounika in Siddipet, P Sunil in Rajendranagar, and Santosh Kumar in Ramagundam had allegedly ended their lives following harassment by loan app companies. The Telangana police have registered close to 50 cases and arrested 29 persons, including three Chinese nationals, in connection to the ongoing probe.