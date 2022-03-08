Inspector Madhulatha is first woman to head a law-and-order police station in Hyderabad

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, Hyderabad got its first woman officer to lead a law-and-order (L&O) police station in its 175-year-old history. K Madhulatha, a 2002-batch officer, took charge as the station house officer (SHO) of Lallaguda police station in the north zone of Hyderabad City Police.

The 42-year-old native of Jagtial district is a post-graduate in economics from Osmania University.

The appointment was announced by Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand on Sunday while participating in the ‘Gender Equality Run’ organised by the Hyderabad police. He added that more women officers would be appointed as SHOs of law-and-order police stations in the coming days.

Across five zones, there are 60 L&O police stations and three women police stations under Hyderabad city police, according to its website.

Inspector Madhulatha signing a document. (Special arrangement) Inspector Madhulatha signing a document. (Special arrangement)

Speaking to indianexpress.com after taking charge of the police station in the presence of Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali, Madhulatha said she was excited to take up the job and would strive to be an inspiration to other women colleagues in the police department. Commissioner Anand, Joint Commissioner A R Srinivas and DCP Chandana Deepti were also present on the occasion.

“It is a challenging job. I would try to be an inspiration to all my female colleagues so that more and more women rise to occupy posts traditionally held by men (in the police department),” she said on Tuesday.

Over the last 20 years, Madhulatha has held several posts. She was the first woman officer to head the IT Corridor Women Police station which was the first all-women police station set up in 2014 when C V Anand was Cyberabad police commissioner. The gang-rape of a 22-year-old techie, whom the Cyberabad police referred to as ‘Abhaya’, had shaken the region in October 2013, prompting authorities to set up the all-women police station, among other measures.

Inspector K Madhulatha (Express photo by Rahul V Pisharody) Inspector K Madhulatha (Express photo by Rahul V Pisharody)

Madhulatha was promoted as an Inspector of Police in 2012, post which she has worked as the SHO of women police stations in Cyberabad’s Saroornagar and in South Zone, Hyderabad. She has also served in the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for nearly three years and was deputed to the Special Branch of Hyderabad police before taking up the new role.

At Lallaguda police station, she will lead a team of two circle inspectors, six sub-inspectors, seven assistant sub-inspectors, 65 police constables, and 18 home guards. The police station covers a radius of 5 km and caters to a population of 3 lakh. “I have always had the co-operation and support of colleagues and superior officers. I will strive to serve the public to the best of my abilities and work to strengthen their faith in the police department,” she said.

Madhulatha’s husband is a police inspector and together they have a son and daughter. She credits support from her family, colleagues and superiors for her achievements.