Inside the seven-hour questioning of KT Rama Rao in Telangana phone-tapping case

Telangana Police sources told The Indian Express that all the questions were connected to the phone-tapping case. “Questions were asked about electoral bonds because we have evidence that money was extorted,” a top police source claimed.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao on matters connected to electoral bonds, his travel details, land allotment during the BRS tenure, social media activities of the BRS, and issues pertaining to his tenure as a Telangana minister from 2014 to 2023, The Indian Express has learnt.

This is the first time that the SIT has questioned KTR, a former minister for Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Information Technology and Communications in Telangana, since it began its investigation into the alleged phone-tapping case in 2024.

KTR was summoned for questioning on Friday morning by the SIT headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar. A press release issued by the Hyderabad police, meanwhile, stated that the questioning was in connection with “allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving thousands of citizens from all walks of life, including politicians, businesspersons, journalists, judiciary and other eminent personalities”.