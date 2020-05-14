Injured leopard spotted lying on road in Hyderabad, efforts on to trace it

Earlier, the sighting of the leopard created panic among locals and some motorists who were passing by the area. (Representational Image) Earlier, the sighting of the leopard created panic among locals and some motorists who were passing by the area. (Representational Image)

A leopard was found on a road in Mailardevpally area near here on Thursday and efforts were on to safely rescue the wild animal, Forest officials said. The leopard, which appeared to be injured was seen lying beside the median of a Road Under Bridge (RUB), they said.

After receiving information, police and forest officials rushed to the spot along with the rescue team of city-based Nehru Zoological Park, and efforts were underway to capture it safely, they said.

A leopard was seen resting at Katedan underbridge at Mailardevpally, Rajendranagar in Hyderabad. Source:Forestdept @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/WlGsB4shl3 — Rahul V Pisharody (@rahulvpisharody) May 14, 2020

Senior officials of Forest Department were monitoring the situation, a forest official said.

Earlier, the sighting of the leopard created panic among locals and some motorists who were passing by the area.

