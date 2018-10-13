Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
India’s first portal for agri biz learning launched

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad | Published: October 13, 2018 1:57:34 am

British Deputy High Commissioner Hyderabad Andrew Fleming on Friday launched the SRiX Agri-Business Academy, India’s first agri and food business online learning platform, at SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX) Campus, Warangal.

SRiX Agri-Business Academy is an Indo-UK collaborative initiative.

SRiX is a technology business incubator under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. It is focussed on start-ups of agriculture, cleantech and IoT. Start-ups from all over the country are showing interest to incubate in SRiX. Sarras Academies Ltd, a UK-based company, and SR Innovation Exchange have joined hands to launch the Academy.

