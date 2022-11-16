Indian Racing League races on Hussainsagar track this weekend, next month to test preparedness for Formula E prix next year

Ahead of the big-ticket Formula E Championship slated to be held on the banks of Hyderabad’s iconic Hussain Sagar lake in February next year, the city is gearing up for another prominent race this weekend.

Hyderabad is set to host the first and final rounds of the Indian Racing League on November 19-20 and December 10-11 which, authorities say, will be a precursor to the Formula E Prix slated for February 11 next year.

Roads surrounding the Hussainsagar lake are being re-laid, corners modified, and medians removed. A new gallery for spectators is also set up at NTR Marg. With 22 cars racing and cornering at breathtaking speeds during the Formula E Prix, the safety of the drivers and spectators will be of paramount importance. Special safety equipment such as Tecpro barriers, debris fences and other related track infrastructure is being built around the tracks to address stringent safety requirements. This too will already be in place during the IRL races.

An official statement Wednesday confirmed that the track for Formula E will be tested in real-time during the Indian Racing League (IRL) on these four dates for safety and readiness.

As part of the arrangements in place, officials said a 2.7-km circuit around the Hussainsagar and Necklace Road is being prepared to meet the stringent requirements laid down by the FIA and FE specifications — both in terms of quality of the tracks suitable for a world championship as well as rigorous safety standards for the cars as well as spectators.

The Indian Racing League is a high-excitement Formula-3 equivalent, the single-seater motor racing championship held across multi cities. Hyderabad is the only Indian city and among the 12 worldwide selected to host Formula E races in 2023. As per the contract, Hyderabad will host the event for the next four years.

The Formula E races are unique in that these cars are capable of touching speeds of 300 kmph on street circuits — especially black-topped roads — unlike the Formula 1 car, which needs to have special tracks. Officials believe two races being held over three weeks will enable them a thorough check of readiness of the track.

“The championship will be a testimony to not just the recognition of Hyderabad as a global city, alongside London, Paris, Monaco and Berlin among others that are also in the race circuit but also as a forward-thinking city that is looking at sustainability and promotion of EV technologies, which are the cornerstone of the Formula E races,” the statement said.

Hyderabad traffic police Tuesday issued traffic restrictions around Hussainsagar lake from 10 pm on November 16 to 10 pm on November 20 in view of the race. NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park, will be closed from November 18 to 20 for the same reason.