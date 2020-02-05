Indian-origin man caught with 55,000 US dollars at Hyderabad airport

A US national of Indian origin was caught carrying 55,000 US dollars at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. (Representational Image) A US national of Indian origin was caught carrying 55,000 US dollars at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. (Representational Image)

A US national of Indian origin was caught carrying 55,000 US dollars at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Prabhakar Rao Tenneti, who was traveling to Dubai, was carrying the cash in his hand baggage. CISF personnel at the security check at the Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) noticed something suspicious in the bag and referred it to physical check, where 55,000 US dollars were recovered.

According to a statement, the man was caught around 2.30 pm. He claimed that he did not know the permissible limit of carrying cash. He told officials that he was carrying the cash to purchase a house for his daughter in Seattle.

As the man was unable to produce documents to prove the ownership of the cash or purpose, he was sent to the Customs for investigation.

