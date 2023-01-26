scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Indian Navy celebrates Republic Day in Visakhapatnam

The personnel on parade were drawn from all ships, submarines, air squadrons, naval establishments as well as Defence Security Corps personnel and Sea Cadet Corps of the Eastern Naval Command.

On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command, reviewed a ceremonial parade consisting of a 50-men Guard of Honour and 18 marching platoons at Visakhapatnam Thursday.

The personnel on parade were drawn from all ships, submarines, air squadrons, naval establishments as well as Defence Security Corps personnel and Sea Cadet Corps of the Eastern Naval Command.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, ENC, was the conducting officer of the parade alongside all flag officers, commanding officers, naval personnel and their families, including veterans and school children, in attendance. The event was also witnessed by veteran sailors of the 1973 batch, who were visiting INS Circars for their golden jubilee.

Addressing the personnel on parade, the Commander-in-Chief complimented the smart turnout and excellent parade. He extended his Republic Day greetings to all naval personnel, defence civilians, veterans and their families and congratulated the award winners for their devotion to duty.

While emphasising on the significance of Republic Day, he extolled the architects of the Indian constitution for not only laying down fundamental rights but also enshrining the fundamental duties of every citizen towards ensuring equality, justice and freedom for all.

He urged everyone to abide by their fundamental duties and contribute positively in the growth of the nation. The ceremony concluded with the singing of the National Anthem by all personnel on parade and the guests.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 15:52 IST
