Hidden threat in city sewers: Study finds bacteria in Indian metros are evolving to defy antibiotics

Beyond identifying threats, the researchers propose wider use of wastewater-based pathogen surveillance across the country, outlining a practical path forward for public health despite infrastructural challenges. (Unsplash)

A first-of-its-kind study mapping antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in urban wastewater across four Indian metros has found that bacteria, despite differing by city, are evolving similar ways to evade antibiotics—raising concerns for public health surveillance.

The landmark study by researchers from the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and partner institutions, published in its latest edition in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications, provides the first comprehensive AMR map in Indian urban wastewater.

While antimicrobial resistance (AMR)—bacteria’s growing resistance to antibiotics—is killing millions of people worldwide every year, data on its local prevalence in India is largely missing, the researchers note.