India, Singapore 5-day bilateral naval exercise begins at Visakhapatnam

India’s five-day joint naval war exercise with Singapore began Wednesday at Visakhapatnam.

The 29th edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) is being conducted in two phases – Harbour Phase at Visakhapatnam till Thursday followed by the Sea Phase in Bay of Bengal from Friday. SIMBEX will conclude on Sunday.

The Sea Phase that began Friday involves advanced surface, anti-air warfare and anti-submarine warfare exercises, including weapon firings in the Bay of Bengal.

SIMBEX series of exercises began in 1994 and were initially known as Exercise Lion King.

Two ships from the Republic of Singapore Navy, RSS Stalwart (a formidable class frigate) and RSS Vigilance (a victory-class corvette) arrived at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday for the exercise.

On the day, Rear Admiral Sean Wat Jianwen, Fleet Commander, Republic of Singapore Navy, called on Vice-Admiral Biswajeet Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, and Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. During the meetings, issues of common concern were discussed.

The Harbour Phase witnessed extensive professional and sporting interactions between the two navies, including cross-deck visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE) and planning meetings, the Navy said.

The scope and complexity of the exercise have risen substantially over the past two decades to include advanced naval drills covering a wide spectrum of maritime operations.

“The exercise exemplifies the high level of cooperation between India and Singapore in the maritime domain. It also highlights the commitment and contribution of the two nations towards enhancing maritime security in the Indian Ocean,” sources from the Navy said.