Hyderabad doctor gets patent for his invention — a cardiac device

The KONAR-MF (KOneti NAgeswara Rao- Multi Functional) occluder, used to treat ventricular septal defect (VSD), received the patent in February this year.

Ventricular septal defect (VSD) refers to a hole between the two lower ventricles of the heart and is the commonest congenital heart defect. It constitutes 25 per cent of all congenital heart defects.

Children born with VSDs, when untreated, may develop complications like frequent pneumonias, pulmonary hypertension (high lung blood pressure) and infection to the heart. These complications can further cause morbidity and mortality.

While patients with early diagnosis and severe heart failure may be benefitted by surgery between three to six months of age, open heart surgery had its own complications. An alternative procedure – transcatheter device closure – was done using an occluder that was later asked to be withdrawn from the market by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Since 2009, Dr. Nageswara Rao Koneti (Director of Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute) and his team, worked for developing an appropriate occluder for the transcatheter device closure of VSD.

The resulting new occluder device KONAR-MF is unique in its design of incremental diameter and stretchability to prevent clamping force and shear stress.

Now the device is available commercially through the company Lifetech Scientific. According to an official release, more than 10,000 patients got benefitted in the last 3 years using the device in more than 72 countries including Germany, Italy, UK, USA and Japan.

Advertisement

The release also states that the cost of the device in India is fifty per cent lesser than any other country.