India-New Zealand ODI in Hyderabad: Tickets sale to go online from tomorrow

Learning from their forgettable experience the last time they hosted an international cricket match, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has decided to go ahead with the exclusive sale of tickets online for the upcoming India versus New Zealand one-day international (ODI) match.

HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin told reporters Wednesday that the tickets for the ODI, scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (RGICS) on January 18, will be sold through the Paytm app and website from Friday. There will be no sale of tickets offline.

The city is hosting an ODI match after a gap of four years. Stating that they are making all arrangements to make the occasion a grand success, Azhar said that ticket holders must collect their physical copies at LB Stadium and Gachibowli Stadium from 10 am to 3 pm between January 15 and 18. On the confirmation of purchase, the users will receive an SMS and email from Paytm which they need to produce along with their photo ID for verification at the counters to redeem physical tickets.

The tickets will be available on Paytm between January 13 and 16. While the authorities have kept 6,000 tickets available on day one of the ticket sale, 7,000 tickets will be up for grabs from the next day. The stadium has a seating capacity of 39,112 and after setting aside 9,695 tickets as complimentary tickets, 29,417 tickets will be available for open purchase.

The tickets are priced in the range of Rs 850, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,500, Rs 5,000, Rs 9,000, Rs 17,700 and Rs 20,650. One person would be able to procure only up to four tickets.

Earlier in September, the sale of offline tickets ahead of India versus Australia T20 international match that was scheduled at the RGICS had turned into a major embarrassment for the HCA after several cricket fans were left injured in a stampede at the Gymkhana grounds where they gathered to buy tickets. The T20 match was being held at the stadium after a gap of three years