scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

India-New Zealand ODI in Hyderabad: Tickets sale to go online from tomorrow

Tickets will be sold through Paytm app and website from January 13; physical copies can be collected at LB Stadium, Gachibowli Stadium from 10 am to 3 pm between January 15 and 18; the match is scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on January 18.

HCA President and former cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin addresses a press conference ahead of the One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
India-New Zealand ODI in Hyderabad: Tickets sale to go online from tomorrow
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Learning from their forgettable experience the last time they hosted an international cricket match, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has decided to go ahead with the exclusive sale of tickets online for the upcoming India versus New Zealand one-day international (ODI) match.

HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin told reporters Wednesday that the tickets for the ODI, scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (RGICS) on January 18, will be sold through the Paytm app and website from Friday. There will be no sale of tickets offline.

The city is hosting an ODI match after a gap of four years. Stating that they are making all arrangements to make the occasion a grand success, Azhar said that ticket holders must collect their physical copies at LB Stadium and Gachibowli Stadium from 10 am to 3 pm between January 15 and 18. On the confirmation of purchase, the users will receive an SMS and email from Paytm which they need to produce along with their photo ID for verification at the counters to redeem physical tickets.

Follow latest news on cricket, match analysis and more here

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

The tickets will be available on Paytm between January 13 and 16. While the authorities have kept 6,000 tickets available on day one of the ticket sale, 7,000 tickets will be up for grabs from the next day. The stadium has a seating capacity of 39,112 and after setting aside 9,695 tickets as complimentary tickets, 29,417 tickets will be available for open purchase.

The tickets are priced in the range of Rs 850, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,500, Rs 5,000, Rs 9,000, Rs 17,700 and Rs 20,650. One person would be able to procure only up to four tickets.

More from Hyderabad

Earlier in September, the sale of offline tickets ahead of India versus Australia T20 international match that was scheduled at the RGICS had turned into a major embarrassment for the HCA after several cricket fans were left injured in a stampede at the Gymkhana grounds where they gathered to buy tickets. The T20 match was being held at the stadium after a gap of three years

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 11:51 IST
Next Story

NEP 2020: Expert panel submits its report to Bengal government

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close