Hyderabad: Eight migrants returning home killed in road accident

Eight persons, including an 18-month-old boy who were part of a group of migrant labourers returning home in Karnataka’s Raichur district, died in a road accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad late Friday night.

In view of the nationwide lockdown, 31 migrant laborers employed by a construction firm in Suryapet district of Telangana were traveling in a Bolero Max open truck when their vehicle was hit by a truck loaded with mangoes from the rear. The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm at Pedda Golconda on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) towards Hyderabad.

Three men, a boy and a nine-year-old girl died on the spot whereas four women and two men sustained severe injuries. All of them were shifted to Osmania General Hospital and while the remaining were shifted to a function hall in Shamshabad.

Shamshabad police said a case has been registered and a probe is underway.

Police have already instructed checkposts not to allow goods vehicles carrying passengers.

Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar said that in view of road safety, it has been decided to not to allow any light/small/medium motor vehicles on the ORR. Reckless driving on empty roads are leading to road accidents, he said.

All vehicles, including those carrying essential goods, other than trucks, will take alternate roads for their travel, the cop added.coron

