Andhra govt arranges nine special trains to bring back 6 lakh Telugu migrant workers

The Andhra Pradesh government has arranged nine special trains to bring back Telugu migrants—approximately six lakh— stranded in various states.

“We have planned to bring back six lakh Andhra migrants from 13 states. We will also ensure that the 12,794 migrants from other states stranded in AP go home safely,” said Health Minister A Krishna Srinivas.

Srinivas also said that the state government has formulated a clear cut mechanism for the return of migrant workers and students held up in other states due to the lockdown. “We will ensure that everyone reaches their homes safely in the next few days. Nine special trains have been arranged under the supervision of special officer Krishna Babu to bring back AP migrants stranded in other states,” he said.

The state health minister further said efforts were being made to provide them with food and other facilities at the places where they are held up in coordination with the respective state governments. “Several precautions are being taken to bring them back such as arranging special quarantine centres for them. One lakh beds would be arranged at the village secretariats in the state, which have been turned into quarantine centres for the returnees,’’ he said.

In addition to these, the state government will provide food with fruit kits for the migrant workers travelling back to their states, and all the travel costs are going to be borne by the state.

Officials said that facilities were being kept ready at the quarantine centres, including nutritious food and toilets under hygienic conditions for the returnees. There would be no compromise on the issue, said the minister.

“The number of migrant workers coming to the state are in large numbers and providing quarantine for them is the biggest challenge before the government,” an official said.

With reference to the demarcated red zones in the districts, the minister said officials have been instructed to supply provisions through mobile markets for which 500 RTC buses have been arranged. One member of each family in the containment areas in red zones can move around to purchase essentials. The government is also arranging for delivery of medicines at the doorstep of needy people.

The health minister also appealed to people who are not migrants to stay wherever they are and not to rush to the state borders as the relaxation is only for migrant labours as per Centre guidelines.

