Independence Day: 40 RPF personnel set out on bike rally from Hyderabad to Delhi

Forty Railway Protection Force personnel, including two women, on 20 Royal Enfield bikes Monday set out on a motorcycle rally from Hyderabad to New Delhi to mark 75 years of Independence. They will travel 1,700 km to cover Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh before reaching the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on August 11, four days before the Independence Day.
The team consists of personnel from South Central Railways, East Coast Railway, South East Central Railway, Southern Railway and South Western Railway and it kicked off from Hyderabad’s Necklace road railway station.
After traversing through the nation & logging more than 75000 Kms, the RPF motorcycle rallies will embark on their final leg of journey towards Delhi from 4 locations having significance in our freedom struggle, Bapudham, Jalliawala Bagh, Sabarmati & Hussainsagar Lake.
The idea is to spread the message of freedom struggle and 75 years of Independence. Flagging off the initiative undertaken as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations by the Indian Railways, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager (in-charge), SCR, said Indian Railways played a vital role in the freedom movement.
“Freedom fighters extensively used railway facilities to build and expand the nationalistic fervour across the country as it was the most reliable mode of transportation and communication during the freedom movement,” he said.
He said it was a moment of great pride as Indian Railways celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at 75 years and was creating awareness amongst the public about the importance of our freedom struggle and the sacrifices rendered by our fighters.
Appreciating the RPF bikers from all five zones, Raja Ram, IG & principal chief security commissioner of the SCR, said the intensive country-wide campaign on ‘Azadi’ is being organised focusing on the citizen’s participation to make it a ‘Jan Andolan’. The rally will boost the morale of the RPF personnel as well as the citizens of the country and will connect them to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, he said.
Earlier on July 28, the South Central Railways initiated a motorcycle rally with 46 riders on 23 bikes as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The riders covered 2,977 km covering 34 districts in the region. They were honoured along the route, with people participating in large numbers to celebrate the occasion, said an SCR statement.
