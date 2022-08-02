scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Independence Day: 40 RPF personnel set out on bike rally from Hyderabad to Delhi

They will travel 1,700 km to cover Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh before reaching the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on August 11.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
August 2, 2022 12:28:19 pm
Hyderabad news, Telangana news, Indian independence dayArun Kumar Jain, general manager (in-charge), SCR, flagged off the rally Sunday.

Forty Railway Protection Force personnel, including two women, on 20 Royal Enfield bikes Monday set out on a motorcycle rally from Hyderabad to New Delhi to mark 75 years of Independence. They will travel 1,700 km to cover Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh before reaching the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on August 11, four days before the Independence Day.

The team consists of personnel from South Central Railways, East Coast Railway, South East Central Railway, Southern Railway and South Western Railway and it kicked off from Hyderabad’s Necklace road railway station.

The idea is to spread the message of freedom struggle and 75 years of Independence. Flagging off the initiative undertaken as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations by the Indian Railways, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager (in-charge), SCR, said Indian Railways played a vital role in the freedom movement.

“Freedom fighters extensively used railway facilities to build and expand the nationalistic fervour across the country as it was the most reliable mode of transportation and communication during the freedom movement,” he said.

He said it was a moment of great pride as Indian Railways celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at 75 years and was creating awareness amongst the public about the importance of our freedom struggle and the sacrifices rendered by our fighters.

Appreciating the RPF bikers from all five zones, Raja Ram, IG & principal chief security commissioner of the SCR, said the intensive country-wide campaign on ‘Azadi’ is being organised focusing on the citizen’s participation to make it a ‘Jan Andolan’. The rally will boost the morale of the RPF personnel as well as the citizens of the country and will connect them to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...Premium
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

Earlier on July 28, the South Central Railways initiated a motorcycle rally with 46 riders on 23 bikes as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The riders covered 2,977 km covering 34 districts in the region. They were honoured along the route, with people participating in large numbers to celebrate the occasion, said an SCR statement.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 12:28:19 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

5

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
On North-South debate

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'
Express Townhall

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand

Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List
5 underrated films of July

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement