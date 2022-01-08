In Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh CM says BJP will come to power

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday criticised his Telangana counterpart and expressed confidence that the BJP would win the 2023 Assembly elections in Telangana.

Chouhan was in Hyderabad to attend a function to welcome Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar after he was released from jail on Thursday.

Kumar was arrested on January 2 in Karimnagar for allegedly violating Covid-19 rules while staging a protest against a government order regarding transfers and postings of government employees in new districts.

Chouhan said the silence of his Telangana counterpart, K Chandrashekar Rao, regarding the Opposition’s criticism was cowardly. Chouhan added that the BJP would fight to end the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s rule in Telangana.

“I became CM four times, but I have never behaved in the way you have behaved,” Chouhan said, addressing the Telangana CM.