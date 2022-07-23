IMD issues red alert for central Telangana districts today

Updated: July 23, 2022 9:33:04 am
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a code red warning for Mahabubabad, Jangoan, Suryapet, and Yadadri Buvangiri districts in Telangana on Saturday, predicting a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rain likely at isolated places. A similar code orange warning has been issued for Khammam, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Medchel-Malkajgiri, and Hyderabad.
After causing widespread destruction in northern and eastern districts of the state last week, heavy spells of rain returned to central Telangana districts Friday. Over 24 hours, Parhur Mandal in Medak recorded the highest rainfall of 26.7 cm, followed by Devaruppula (25.5cm) in Jangaon and Rajpally (23.7cm) in Medak.
In Hyderabad, Serilinganpally, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, and Rajendranagar, all on the western side of the city, recorded 24-hour rainfall of 10 to 15 cm.
Hyderabad is likely to witness moderate to heavy rain with intense spells of heavy rains at times, according to IMD. On Friday, as it rained continuously through the day, several low-lying areas turned into water pools and streams. Traffic snarls were reported in most parts of the city.
In one of the videos shared widely on social media, the fruit market at Batasingaram could be seen inundated with fruits floating on water. No casualties were reported anywhere.
