Saturday, July 23, 2022

IMD issues red alert for central Telangana districts today

Hyderabad is likely to witness moderate to heavy rain with intense spells of heavy rains at times, IMD said

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: July 23, 2022 9:33:04 am
Hyderabad rainsHyderabad: Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following rain on Friday, July 8, 2022. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a code red warning for Mahabubabad, Jangoan, Suryapet, and Yadadri Buvangiri districts in Telangana on Saturday, predicting a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rain likely at isolated places. A similar code orange warning has been issued for Khammam, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Medchel-Malkajgiri, and Hyderabad.

After causing widespread destruction in northern and eastern districts of the state last week, heavy spells of rain returned to central Telangana districts Friday. Over 24 hours, Parhur Mandal in Medak recorded the highest rainfall of 26.7 cm, followed by Devaruppula (25.5cm) in Jangaon and Rajpally (23.7cm) in Medak.

After causing widespread destruction in northern and eastern districts of the state last week, heavy spells of rain returned to central Telangana districts Friday.

In Hyderabad, Serilinganpally, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, and Rajendranagar, all on the western side of the city, recorded 24-hour rainfall of 10 to 15 cm.

A similar code orange warning has been issued for Khammam, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Medchel-Malkajgiri, and Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is likely to witness moderate to heavy rain with intense spells of heavy rains at times, according to IMD. On Friday, as it rained continuously through the day, several low-lying areas turned into water pools and streams. Traffic snarls were reported in most parts of the city.

More from Hyderabad

In one of the videos shared widely on social media, the fruit market at Batasingaram could be seen inundated with fruits floating on water. No casualties were reported anywhere.

