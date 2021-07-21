IMD Hyderabad issues three-day red alert for several districts

A red alert warning for three days has been issued for the eastern and north-eastern districts of Telangana by the Hyderabad centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The bulletin issued on Wednesday noon forecasts heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places over Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

During the same time, an orange alert was issued for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are predicted for most parts of Telangana. The warning is issued for three days till the morning of July 24.

#RainfallAlert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for the next 48 hours in several parts of Telangana. Stay safe folks! pic.twitter.com/2tN9oWxgT5 — Konatham Dileep (@KonathamDileep) July 21, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

K Nagarathna, director of the IMD Hyderabad, told indianexpress.com that rainfall of over 20cm is expected in districts with red alerts and other districts with orange alerts may witness heavy spells of close to 20cm rainfall. With water bodies and reservoirs brimming with water, the sudden rainfall may lead to flooding situations, she added.

The forecast said that thunderstorms and gusts of wind (wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph) are likely in one or two places in most districts of the state. Heavy and very heavy rainfall is likely in one or two places in the north-eastern and eastern districts of Telangana.

The southwest monsoon has been active over the state. In the last 24 hours, heavy rain occurred at many places in Mulugu district and a few places in Peddapally district and isolated places in Kumurambheem Asifabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Siddipet and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.