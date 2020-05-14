IIT Kanpur team team up with Bharat Dynamics to manufacture ventilators for Covid patients

The production of ‘Make in India’ affordable ventilators is in works The production of ‘Make in India’ affordable ventilators is in works

Hyderabad-based Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL), a Defence Public Sector Undertaking, will start large scale manufacturing of ventilators developed by Nocca Robotics, an incubated start-up of IIT Kanpur especially for Covid-19 patients.

An MoU to this effect was signed between BDL, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kanpur’s incubator Foundation for Innovation and Research in Science and Technology (FIRST) and Nocca Robotics Private Limited (NRPL).

“Our project for developing an affordable ventilator has been going from strength to strength and now, with Bharat Dynamics Ltd supporting us, we will be able to scale up the production and make this critical device widely available as a ‘Make in India’ product. I would like to invite more such enterprises to join hands with us in our aim to encourage indigenous design and development,” said Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur.

“I am truly impressed by what the young engineers from IIT Kanpur have been able to achieve in such a short time and I hope that more such innovative solutions will come from Indian technopreneurs. I am happy that BDL has partnered with IIT Kanpur in manufacture of these ventilators on a large scale. Together, we will strive our best to serve the nation at this critical hour,” said Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

Nocca Robotics designed and developed a high-end yet affordable, indigenous ventilator necessary for providing life support to critically ill COVID-19 patients under the overall supervision of IIT Kanpur team led by Prof Amitabha Bandyopadhyay. Apart from providing support to the critical patient, the ventilator’s design also has unique features to safeguard the frontline healthcare workers from exposure to the virus. At the helm of this innovation are three young graduates of IIT Kanpur – Nikhil Kurele, Harshit Rathore and Tushar Agarwal.

To support this ambitious project, a group of eminent business leaders, medical devices industry experts, and experienced clinicians from India and abroad, came forward and provided their mentorship to the whole project. Association of BDL with the team from early April has provided the right impetus to the project and has also enabled valuable guidance and inputs from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), an official said.

The outcome of this synergy is that, within five weeks, NRPL has moved from inception to production of the fully functional prototype that is in conformity with the technical features and specifications released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, an official said

