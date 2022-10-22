IIT Hyderabad and DRDO to work together on advanced technologies, collaborate with industry

The new DRDO Industry Academia Center of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) will work on seven broad domains and engage other academic institutions, technology centres, start-ups and industries in the country, a press release from the institute said Saturday.

The IITH has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to set up the DIA-CoE. It envisions working in domains such as ultra-high-temperature materials for hypersonic vehicles, artificial intelligence for missile and missile defence, technologies for space application, adaptive imaging and image processing, nano ornithopter technologies, seeker and homing technologies, and additive manufacturing, among others.



Dr Samir V Kamat, chairman of DRDO and secretary of DDR&D (Department of Defence Research and Development), exchanged the MoU with Prof BS Murty, director, IITH, for setting up the DIA-CoE at the institute’s campus in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during DefExpo22 at Gandhinagar on October 20.

Prof Murty said the institute is committed to serving humanity through invention and innovation in technology. “DIA-CoE is another indication of the high Innovation Quotient we are known for. IITH is among a few IITs that has been trusted for its capabilities and adored this unique opportunity to serve the nation profoundly.”

According to the statement, as part of the DRDO cell established on campus in 2021, which worked as a satellite centre for the RIC-Chennai (IIT Madras Research park), IITH faculty and several DRDO scientists put tireless efforts in first drafting the proposals to cater to the exact requirement of the Defence sector. Many proposals in various areas, ranging from additive manufacturing to sensor design, and artificial intelligence to space technologies, were submitted, and 13 proposals worth several crores of rupees were quickly sanctioned. “The DIA-CoE will take this initiative to a higher level and enable IITH, DRDO, and the industry to contribute to nation-building,” the press release said.