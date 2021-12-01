IIT Delhi team to inspect Tirumala ghat roads after landslide damage

A team of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) will inspect the ghat roads of Tirumala hills that got damaged by landslides on Wednesday morning. Notably, this is the second time the area experienced landslides in the last few weeks. Authorities said that heavy rainfall in the last one month has triggered landslides and the loose soil poses a threat to the lives of devotees. However, some precautionary measures have already been taken on a war footing.

The IIT-Delhi team will reach Tirupati by Wednesday evening and inspect the ghat roads along with officials from the engineering and vigilance wings of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). “The team will inspect the areas over the next couple of days and recommend steps to be taken to avert landslides,” TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said in a statement.

Early Wednesday morning, multiple stretches along the ghat were damaged as huge mounds of soil, boulders and uprooted trees crashed onto the roads. The disruptions led to stoppage of traffic and vehicles got stranded along the second ghat road near Alipiri. Vehicles proceeding to the temple were diverted to the road that is usually used by vehicles returning from the hilltop. However, there was no disruption along the pedestrian walkway to the temple.

Reddy visited the areas affected by landslides on Wednesday. Speaking to media persons, he said the ghat road to Tirumala was badly damaged owing to several landslides caused by recent torrential rains. “Retainer walls and the ghat road were severely affected at four spots during the landslides which occurred around 5.40 am on Wednesday. The driver of an APSRTC bus stopped the vehicle in the nick of time and averted a major accident. No one was injured in the incident,” he said.

Devotees who had to postpone their visit owing to the rains will have the option to use darshan tickets within six months, the chairman added.

The temple town, along with other southern Andhra Pradesh districts, has witnessed unprecedented floods in the last few weeks under the influence of depressions in the Bay of Bengal.