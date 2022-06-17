IIIT Basara students’ stir: Telangana BJP chief detained near Nirmal

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained near Nirmal by the police Friday, while he was on his way to the IIIT at Basara in Nirmal district where hundreds of students are protesting demanding better facilities on the campus.

This is the third day of the massive protest by the students who are complaining about the poor quality of food and lack of basic amenities in the institution. The students have not relented although Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and state education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy assured the students that their issues would be looked into.

Heavy police security has been deployed at the university as students are trying to take out a rally outside the campus. The BJP chief had on Thursday accused the state government of trying to intimidate the protesting students. He was taken into custody at Bhiknoor toll plaza. BJP workers, including youth and women, entered into arguments with the police while he was being taken into custody.