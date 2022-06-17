scorecardresearch
Friday, June 17, 2022
IIIT Basara students’ stir: Telangana BJP chief detained near Nirmal

Students have not relented to the promise given by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and minister P Sabita Indra Reddy that their complaints against the poor quality of food and lack basic amenities in the institution.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
Updated: June 17, 2022 12:28:32 pm
Telangana BJP President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File Photo)

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained near Nirmal by the police Friday, while he was on his way to the IIIT at Basara in Nirmal district where hundreds of students are protesting demanding better facilities on the campus.

This is the third day of the massive protest by the students who are complaining about the poor quality of food and lack of basic amenities in the institution. The students have not relented although Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and state education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy assured the students that their issues would be looked into.

Heavy police security has been deployed at the university as students are trying to take out a rally outside the campus. The BJP chief had on Thursday accused the state government of trying to intimidate the protesting students. He was taken into custody at Bhiknoor toll plaza. BJP workers, including youth and women, entered into arguments with the police while he was being taken into custody.

