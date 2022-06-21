IIIT Basara students call off protest after Telangana education minister agrees to meet demands

Students of the IIIT Basara in the Nirmal district of Telangana called off their week-long protest after state Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy met them and assured them that all issues pointed out by them will be resolved. The minister met a delegation of students on the campus on Monday evening and the meeting went on past midnight following which the students called off their protest.

“I spoke with the 20 student representatives and we told them about the time it will take to resolve the issues. I also intimated that an amount of Rs 5.60 crore was being immediately released to the institution to take up the work that needed attention. I assured them that all their issues would be resolved in a time-bound manner to which they were satisfied and agreed to call the protest,’’ said the minister.

District collector Musharraf Ali Farooqi immediately announced the release of Rs 5.6 crore towards the work pending in the institute.

After the education minister’s assurance, lectures resumed Tuesday as students trooped back into the classrooms after a week.

Thousands of students of the institute, also known as Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology, had been protesting for the last seven days, complaining about the poor quality of food and lack of basic amenities on the campus. Their protest prompted Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to assure the students that their issues would be looked into.

I wish the very best for the students of Basara IIIT. This Govt will deliver on all promises made. #IIITBasar pic.twitter.com/HVb8S6CIls — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) June 21, 2022

The students’ main demands included better facilities in the hostel mess, renovation of the hostel building, more faculty etc. Students, who also blocked the administration building, demanded that a permanent vice-chancellor be appointed and he lives inside the campus. At present, IAS officer Rahul Bojja, Secretary and Commissioner of SC Development Department, holds additional charge as vice-chancellor of the university.

Apart from these demands, the students had also been asking for laptops and computers for those who cannot afford to purchase them. The students sent messages to Governor Soundararajan, who said last Thursday that she will request the state government to look into their problems.

Reddy initially dismissed the issues raised by the students as “silly” enraging them as they dug in their heels, refusing to relent unless the government came up with a timeline to resolve their issues. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers after the students threatened to take their protest out of the campus.

Ahead of her meeting with the students’ representatives, Reddy met Telangana State Higher Education Council vice-chairman Venkat Ramana, IIIT Basara director Satish Kumar, Education Commissioner V Karuna, IIIT Barasa in-charge VC Rahul Bojja, and others.