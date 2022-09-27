Telangana: KTR promises mini T-Hub, sports auditorium, laptops and modern classrooms to IIIT Basara

The students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT), better known as IIIT-Basara, in Telangana’s Nirmal district received much-needed respite and assurance when minister K T Rama Rao addressed the issues plaguing their campus on Monday and made several key announcements.

The students have been up in arms over the last few months over several infrastructural and organisational issues on the campus, which is home to over 9,000 students. A full-time vice-chancellor (VC) was appointed as a first step toward resolving students’ concerns in August.

Minister K T Rama Rao was on the IIIT-Basara campus on Monday. Minister K T Rama Rao was on the IIIT-Basara campus on Monday.

Among the many assurances given Monday, the IT and industries minister promised to set up a mini T-hub, enabling an innovation and start-up ecosystem on campus, much on the lines of the MIT lab. He spoke on the spirit of entrepreneurship while addressing a gathering of 1,000 students.

Rama Rao asked Vice-Chancellor V Venkata Ramana to arrange for proper seats in the auditorium as students were seated on the floor. He also asked Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud to construct a mini stadium with Rs 3 crore, to be readied in six to eight months.

He promised a state-of-the-art digital lab with 1,000 computers, 50 additional model classrooms, and an innovation lab, at the university. Rama Rao also promised to return to the campus in November along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to distribute laptops to students.

Minister K T Rama Rao addressed the issues plaguing their campus. Minister K T Rama Rao addressed the issues plaguing their campus.

To encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship, the minister requested the VC to hold week-long innovation celebrations every year. He also asked education minister Reddy to introduce futuristic courses in artificial intelligence, machine learning, space technology, etc.

“I know there are problems and I assure you things will improve from here onwards. Students should take the onus of responsibility to maintain the university’s resources. Establishing the facilities is an easy task, and maintenance is a challenge,” he said.

Advertisement

Minister K T Rama Rao made several key announcements on the campus. Minister K T Rama Rao made several key announcements on the campus.

Before his speech, Rama Rao had lunch with students and interacted with them about their aspirations and other topics. He appreciated the students for protesting peacefully, not allowing politicians to get involved, and for forming a student council to solve issues on their own.