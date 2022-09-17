scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Amit Shah: Many turned back on promise to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to fear of votebank politics

The central government organised the event in Secunderabad on Saturday to commemorate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' with the home minister as the chief guest.

the people of the state wanted to officially celebrate Hyderabad Liberation day. Different political leaders promised to celebrate it. However, once in power, they refused to celebrate due to vote bank politics, Amit Shah said. (ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday credited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the liberation of Hyderabad and took a swipe at those who had “turned back” on celebrating the day due to vote bank politics and the “fear” of Razakars.

Shah was addressing the Hyderabad Liberation Day event here, attended by among others, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

If not for Sardar Patel, Hyderabad would have taken more years to get liberated and he knew that as long as Nizam’s Razakars could not be defeated, the dream of Akhand Bharat will not be fufilled.

“After so many years, there was a desire in this land that the Hyderabad Liberation Day should be celebrated with the government’s participation. But unfortunately 75 years are over and those who ruled this place could not dare celebrate Hyderabad liberation day due to vote bank politics,” Shah said.

“So many people have promised during elections, agitations that they would celebrate the Liberation Day. But when they came to power, due to the fear of Razakars they turned back,” Shah added.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation day. When Modi decided to celebrate the day, everyone followed suit.

“They celebrate, but not as Hyderabad Liberation day, they still have fear. I want to tell them, remove fear from your heart and Razakars cannot take decisions for this country as it got independence 75 years ago,” the Home Minister added.

“I want to congratulate Modi because he understood the aspirations of the people of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana and decided to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation day,” he added.

The State of Hyderabad which was under Nizam’s rule was annexed into the Union of India following a police action codenamed ‘Operation Polo’ that culminated on September 17, 1948.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 10:43:47 am
Ramkumar loses second singles, Indian team stares at defeat in Davis Cup tie against Norway

