Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

I-T dept raids premises linked to Telangana minister Malla Reddy’s kin

Responding to the I-T department’s action, minister Malla Reddy said the raids were “vindictive” and “ordered by the BJP” at the Centre.

Officials with the income tax department searched the houses of the relatives of Telangana’s Minister for Labour and Employment C Malla Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Responding to the I-T department’s action, the minister said the raids were “vindictive” and “ordered by the BJP” at the Centre.

Reddy owns a chain of educational institutions, which include medical colleges, and IT officials are scrutinising records of admissions under private quota at these institutions for which private colleges generally charge crores for each seat.

The IT officers seized computers, mobile phones and documents from several offices and residences of Reddy’s relatives.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 07:15:06 pm
