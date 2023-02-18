Hyderabad’s Sardar Mahal: international residency, craft incubator, heritage stay and much more in cultural hub near Charminar

Located just a stone’s throw away from Charminar–Hyderabad’s 432-year-old foundation monument–is a beautiful palace of the early 1900s, which for decades housed the municipal corporation office and, ironically, has been crying for attention after years of official apathy.

Abandoned for the past several months and its open space turned into an unofficial parking lot for visitors to its world-famous neighbour, Sardar Mahal is finally set for a new lease of life. With a built-up space of about 30,000 sq ft, the palace constructed by the sixth Nizam, Mir Mahboob Ali Khan Pasha, for his wife, Sardar Begum Saheba, in what was then the heart of the city is envisioned to become a busy cultural hub of international renown.

The restoration of Sardar Mahal and its transformation into a cultural centre is part of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department’s larger plan of inching towards securing a world heritage city tag for Hyderabad. (Express Photo by Rahul V. Pisharody) The restoration of Sardar Mahal and its transformation into a cultural centre is part of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department’s larger plan of inching towards securing a world heritage city tag for Hyderabad. (Express Photo by Rahul V. Pisharody)

A scaffolding with a green debris netting covers its imposing facade now, and a group of workers have started to clear off the overgrown vegetation. Worn-out electrical appliances and abandoned paper records that were strewn around are being removed. Crumbling walls, run-down wood works, collapsed ceilings, and concrete patches on the brick-and-lime mortar building are being carefully identified and assessed, according to a worker on the site on Friday evening.

Crumbling walls, run-down wood works, collapsed ceilings, and concrete patches on the brick-and-lime mortar building are being carefully identified and assessed, according to a worker on the site. (Express Photo by Rahul V. Pisharody) Crumbling walls, run-down wood works, collapsed ceilings, and concrete patches on the brick-and-lime mortar building are being carefully identified and assessed, according to a worker on the site. (Express Photo by Rahul V. Pisharody)

The restoration of Sardar Mahal and its transformation into a cultural centre is part of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department’s larger plan of inching towards securing a world heritage city tag for Hyderabad. “The idea is that if people feel economic value and benefit in the whole effort, it will become a people’s project and they will preserve it. In the Charminar area, too, we have identified 49 structures (other than Charminar) in the 500m radius that will be restored, renovated and economically integrated with the local population, in the same way,” Kumar told indianexpress.com in November 2022.

Also Read | Revival of 17th century Secunderabad stepwell may serve as template for restoration of Charminar neighbourhood

The cobble-stone pathway leading to Charminar, on which Sardar Mahal is located, used to bustle with activity when it housed the municipal corporation, said a shopkeeper in the vicinity. “We don’t know what the government has thought of this building but hope that when it is all over, more tourists will start coming here and that will benefit the people,” he said. “Whether it is going to be a museum or hotel is fine, the building might have died a natural death if left untouched like in the last several months.”

Announcing the finalising of the restoration plan, Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary (urban development), tweeted in December 2022 that the government had signed a tripartite agreement with the Quli Qutb Shah Development Authority and the Kalakriti Art Gallery to house an art gallery, studio, cafe and heritage accommodation on the lines of Neemrana in Rajasthan.

#Telangana govt has finalised the revival & restoration plan of #SardarMahal. It will have art gallery, studio & cafe and heritage accommodation on lines of #Neemrana Works being taken up by@Kalakriti_Art in a tripartite agreement with govt & @QQSUDA_AD @KTRTRS @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/IFb8xyMiWw — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) December 4, 2022

Built in the European style, it was the home of Sardari Begum till 1911 when the sixth Nizam passed away. Begum moved to Purani Haveli and lived along with other family members there till she died in 1934, said Mohammed Safiullah, heritage activist and managing trustee of the Deccan Heritage Trust. The building was used for various purposes till 1965, when the municipal corporation moved in.

Over 120 years old, Sardar Mahal was declared a heritage building by the heritage conservation committee of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Intach (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage). “We do not have any information about the project as we have not been consulted,” said Anuradha Reddy, convener of Intach-Hyderabad.

Advertisement

On February 15, Kumar tweeted again: “Shape of things to come! This is how #SardarMahal looks just by cleaning up the basics! On the occasion of the visit of @AIFoundation delegates to the #Charminar precinct Restoration is set to commence by @Kalakriti_Art immediately.” A hall was cleared up and a gallery organised for the delegates of the American India Foundation here.

Shape of things to come ! This is how #SardarMahal looks just by cleaning up the basics ! On the occasion of visit of @AIFoundation delegates to the #Charminar precinct

Restoration is set to commence by @Kalakriti_Art immediately @KTRBRS @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/j1eTAL7J0w — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) February 15, 2023

Prashant K Lahoti, co-founder of Kalakriti India, spoke to indianexpress.com about what is in store for Sardar Mahal. “It is all in a nascent stage but what we will have is a pivotal space of activities ranging from housing archives and research works, holding workshops, seminars, and heritage walks, international residency and craft-heritage incubator, in addition to experiential dining based on Hyderabadi cuisine. There would also be an art gallery and museum that would focus on Hyderabad and Telangana. There would also be some rooms for heritage stay to draw a fine balance between commercial and what you do for the city,” he said.

Also Read | With a retail zone and restaurants with Hyderabadi cuisine, revamped Murgi Chowk to be more than just a meat market

Prashant is confident that the ground-floor portion of the main building can be started in three-four months even as work proceeds in phases. Elaborating on a craft-heritage incubator, he said that designers and experts from across the world would be invited to work with local craftsmen involved in bangle, attar etc over a period of time to enhance the local craftsmanship and their products.

The restoration and development of Sardar Mahal is a Rs 30-crore project and is estimated to be completed in 18 months. Once open, this space will be self-funded for the future, he added.