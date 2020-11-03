Hyderabadi man stabbed in the US, family seeks government’s assistance

Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin was stabbed to death outside his home in Georgia. (Photo shared by family)

A 37-year-old man from Hyderabad was stabbed to death outside his home in Georgia, USA while returning from work on Saturday night. The victim’s family members have appealed to the Government of India as well as the Telangana government for immediate assistance.

Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin has been living in Thomaston, Georgia for the last 10 years. After losing his job recently, he had opened a grocery store.

Arif’s family in Chanchalguda, Hyderabad maintained that he had some differences with his business partner. “When I last spoke to him Saturday night, he said he would call back in an hour. I tried calling him again and again and till 11 pm there was no answer. My sister-in-law then contacted her friend over there and she found out that he was murdered and the body was in the hospital,” Arif’s wife Mehnaz Fathima told the media.

Her sister Shehla, when contacted, said that Arif did not say anything specific during the last phone call. “He did not say anything specific but said he would call back. Through some friends, we came to know that he has been stabbed to death and the police have shifted his body to the hospital,” Shehla told indianexpress.com.

According to her, Arif had lost his job a few months ago and then started his own business. “His partner wanted to do some other business but Arif was not keen and refused to join him. Because of this, those people who were opposed to him have killed him. This is what we know and we don’t exactly know what led to his murder,” she said.

Arif has been married for three years and is the father of a 10-month old girl. He had last visited them in Chanchalguda 10 months ago. “Our request to the government is to provide us with a Visa and tickets to travel to Georgia immediately. Arif’s body is at the hospital and will not be released till we go there. They are waiting for us at the hospital,” she said.

Amjed Ullah Khan, former GHMC Corporator and a leader of Majlis Bachao Tehreek(MBT) met with Arif’s wife and father-in-law Khaja Mohiuddin and wrote to foreign minister S Jaishankar, the Indian Embassy in the US, and KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for NRI Affairs, to immediately reach out to the family and extend assistance. Khan also appealed to the US Consulate in Hyderabad to provide an emergency visa to the wife and father-in-law of the deceased. He has requested the state government to bear the ticket fare.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd