Adoptions rise at Hyderabad zoo as it continues to bleed money

Royal Bengal Tigress Asha with her cubs Santosh, Surya and Sankalp. On India's 74th Independence Day, one of the cubs was named Santosh in honour of (late) Col. Santosh Babu from Telangana who laid down his life fighting Chinese troops at Galwan in Ladakh in June.

Earlier this week, a boy along his father reached out to the authorities at Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park with a Rs 25,000 cheque. It was his 12th birthday and he chose to spend the money kept aside for celebrations by adopting ‘Sankalp’, a Royal Bengal Tiger, for three months. The same day, three young sisters adopted small birds at the zoo for Rs 5,000 while two other young siblings adopted nocturnal animals for the same amount.

Shut for over six months and with no clarity on reopening for visitors, the zoo so far incurred a loss of nearly Rs 9 crore and has dipped heavily into its cash reserves. Every month, officials say, the zoo spends Rs 50 lakh on average towards the animal feed alone. While the government sanctions Rs 6 crore annually to cover the feed and medicines, individuals, celebrities, and organisations, as part of their CSR activities, have been coming forward to adopt animals and contribute to their upkeep.

Prabhas, another Royal Bengal Tiger, was adopted for a year for Rs 1 lakh a few days ago. Similarly, the zoo’s 82-year-old famous elephant Rani, too, was adopted for a year for Rs 5 lakh. In March, two school-going girls raised Rs 30,000 from selling bioproducts in their school and adopted the oldest member of the zoo, a 120-year-old Galapagos tortoise

The authorities have received Rs 10.8 lakh from 15 donors who adopted 30 animals, birds, and reptiles in the first six months of the year. The sum generated through adoptions in 2019-20 was Rs 48 lakh.

“Irrespective of whether our animals are adopted or not, we take good care of them. It is the love and enthusiasm to contribute that matters and in times of the ongoing pandemic, it certainly helps us. In any case, we leave no stone unturned in taking care of our animals,” N Kshitija, the Curator of the Zoo told indianexpress.com.

Mounting losses

Hyderabad zoo ranks in the top 5 among the 17 major zoological parks in the country in terms of infrastructure, animal collection, and visitors amenities. There are over 1900 animals, birds, and reptiles, etc belonging to over 191 species housed in the zoo. The zoo has been one of the major attractions in Hyderabad ever since its conception in 1963. The animal safari park inside the zoo is a crowd puller.

But for the zoo authorities, 2020 has been quite different as well as difficult in every sense. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo, spread across over 380 acres, used to witness a footfall of around 4,000 visitors on weekdays and between 25,000 and 30,000 on weekends. On occasions, the number of visitors has breached even the 35,000-mark. On average, nearly 28 lakh people visit the zoo annually. The revenue from the sale of tickets alone in 2019-20 was Rs 16 crore.

“Whether we have visitors or not, the staff are at work as usual for the upkeep of the zoo and its inmates. The pandemic has certainly affected us as it did all across the globe. We have since April incurred a loss of nearly Rs 9 crore apart from using up money from our reserves. This also means that all the developmental plans in the pipeline for the year will be on hold for some time,” the zoo curator said.

With no revenue in the past few months and losses continuing to mount, the drivers and ticketing staff were let go to cut costs in the second month of lockdown. The situation, however, may not ease anytime soon as the zoo location is in a containment zone.

Post-Covid plans

Meanwhile, as a first step towards the management of visitors in the post-COVID scenario, the zoo has already put in place a system for booking entry tickets online. This will come into effect the day the zoo is reopened. “We do not have any clarity regarding the reopening. We are expecting some relaxations in the next set of the unlock guidelines,” the curator added.

Dr. MA Hakeem, deputy director(veterinary) who has been working at the zoo for the last 15 years, pointed out that the zoo was never closed for visitors except on Mondays, even in times of curfews. Does the prolonged holidays and absence of visitors impact the captive animals? Dr. Hakeem does not think so. “These are captive animals and mostly bred in zoos. Our animal keepers are keeping them busy. When the zoo is thrown open to the public, the animals have to adapt themselves to the crowds once again.”

