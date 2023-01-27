Youth dies under suspicious circumstances at rehab centre in Hyderabad; probe on

A 20-year-old boy in Hyderabad died under suspicious circumstances Thursday while undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation centre, police said. According to officers, the youth was found in a pool of blood by the staff and died while being taken to a hospital. Trimulgherry police have registered a case of suspicious death and started an investigation.

The deceased, identified as Kevin, a resident of Ammuguda, Yapral, was an inmate of the centre for the last year and was undergoing treatment for addiction to marijuana, police said. Inspector Sravan Kumar of Trimulgherry police added that the incident occurred between 4 pm and 5 pm.

“We cannot say it is a case of suicide unless we get the post-mortem examination report. There were injuries to his neck,” the inspector said. Kevin had gone to the bathroom in the afternoon and did not return for long, after which the staff checked on him in the bathroom and found him struggling for life. While broken glass panes from the ventilator were found on the bathroom floor, the police said they are not concluding that it is a case of suicide. “We cannot say now if it is suicide. We are investigating,” the officer said.

Based on a complaint from the family of the deceased, a case was registered under section 174 of CrPC. Kevin was admitted to the rehabilitation centre by the family due to his aggressive behaviour. Police are making enquiries with the family and the staff at the rehabilitation centre for further information.